(MOREHOUSE PARISH, La.) — The Parish of Morehouse has declared a state of emergency ahead of the possible severe tropical weather brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The declaration was issued this morning by Terry Matthews, the President for the Morehouse Parish Police Jury.

All Emergency Preparedness plans and the Parish All Hazard Emergency Operations Plan has been activated.

