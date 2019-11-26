Tornado watch issued for most of the Arklamiss until 10p tonight

UPDATE: (4:21 PM) WEST MONROE, La. — The National Weather Service office in Jackson has ended the tornado warning issued for Morehouse and Richland Parishes.

UPDATE: (4:13 PM) WEST MONROE, La. — The National Weather Service office in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for the following parishes until 4:45 PM:

Morehouse Parish

Richland Parish

ORIGINAL: (3:52 PM) WEST MONROE, La. — A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Arklamiss until 10 PM tonight.

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and stay tuned to NBC 10 & FOX 14 for the latest information.