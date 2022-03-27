West Monroe, LA – (03/27/22)

More so than usual, lows tonight will vary depending on location. Southern Arkansas seeing the middle 40s with areas south of I-20 seeing the middle and lower 50s. Some early fog development for areas near and south of I-20 remains possible.

Low clouds start us off mostly cloudy tomorrow morning with some sunshine eating away at the cloud cover for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday sit quiet ahead of Wednesday’s storm system. Severe weather remains possible for our area. Here is the most recent information we have as of 3/27 : https://www.myarklamiss.com/weather/severe-weather-potential-an-early-look-at-wednesdays-storms/

More updates to come!