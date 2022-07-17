More heat and humidity is set for the work week. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s, with some reaching the lower triple digits. Heat index values will remain of concern as we are expected to return to the triple digits for several hours in the afternoon.

Rainfall will be hard to come by this week, so don’t expect rain cooled air to lessen the load. A weak cold front passes in the overnight tonight, some spotty showers/storms are possible as we head into tomorrow morning. Although, chances for rain are minimal. Lows fall to the mid and upper 70s with those further north seeing the slightly cooler temperatures.

Most will wake to cloudy skies with sunshine winning over in the mid to late afternoon. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 90s. Heat advisories are in effect for the vast majority of the ArkLaMiss as we anticipate heat index values to reach the 105-109 range.