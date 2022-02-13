West Monroe, LA – (02/13/22)

A warming trend expected as we embark on a new work week! Temperatures will drop overnight to into the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. The clear conditions carry over for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Lower 70s for Tuesday as we remain mostly clear and rain free. Shower and thunderstorm chances are set for Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms remain a possibility as a cold front pushes through and clears the area. All severe weather hazards remain possible at this time. More updates to come later this week.

Here are the severe weather outlooks: Which you can also find here https://www.myarklamiss.com/weather-outlooks/

Yellow – 15% Chance for Severe Thunderstorms