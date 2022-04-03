West Monroe, LA – (04/03/22)

Skies remaining clear through the day as highs reached the upper 70s and lower 80s in many locations. Skies stay mostly clear overnight, but clouds will increase as we move into Monday morning. Lows falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Most of Monday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Storms return late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Most activity looks to be after midnight on Monday. Severe weather potential remains for this time frame.

Some lingering clouds and showers as conditions clear into Tuesday evening. Wednesday will feature a cold front pushing through the area and allow for a cooler second half of the week.

Sunshine remains for the end of the week and weekend. The long range forecast looks to have a well defined warming trend. This pattern should set in through the weekend and potentially carry us through next week. This is how things looks as of now.