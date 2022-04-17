West Monroe, LA – (04/17/22)

Hope everyone had a happy Easter despite the showers and thunderstorms!

Low temperatures tonight will fall to the lower 50s as we clear somewhat overnight, winds will shift out of the north through the evening.

We clear the majority of the clouds through early Monday with plenty of sunshine for the late afternoon. Highs will see the lower 70s, generally speaking.

Weak disturbance gives us cloud and weak rain chances mid week.

A large ridge in the upper level pattern will allow for a sharp warm up as we head into the weekend. Another front is looking to set up late next weekend, but some uncertainties remain in the forecast.