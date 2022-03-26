West Monroe, LA – (03/26/22)

Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s in most locations. Areas in southern Arkansas will trend cooler than those further south due to the drier dewpoints. Fog could be an issue for folks that have the higher dewpoints, which are down to the southwest.

Tomorrow has a few clouds with mostly sunny skies and highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dry air could keep folks in southern Arkansas in the low to mid 70s.

We continue to track a storm system for Wednesday this week. Severe weather remains a possibility for the Arklamiss. Not too much set in stone in terms of details, but we will keep you updated with the latest.