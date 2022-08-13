West Monroe, LA – (08/13/22)

A fairly vanilla summer day in the ArkLaMiss. Not much for rainfall today, only a few clouds through the afternoon for most.

Temperatures will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight. South Arkansas likely sneaking into the upper 60s to near 70.

High temperatures are likely warmer tomorrow for most. Highs in the mid 90s through the afternoon. Chance for rain in near 0%.

As a ridge of high pressure gets wedged further west, a cold front looks to keep us unsettled for the middle of the week. Temperatures take a back seat to the lower 90s with the rainfall.