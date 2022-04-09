West Monroe, LA – (04/09/22)

A nice start the weekend with highs ranging from the lower 70s to lower 80s. Winds more tolerable as they have shifted to out of the southwest.

As moisture flows back in overnight, dewpoints will rise through the evening. This should allow for warmer low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures should rise to the lower 80s tomorrow as winds stay strong and out of the south at 10-20mph gusting 30mph. Clouds increase through the day with a chance for a spotty shower in the late P.M. hours. Most should be rain/shower free, only a 10% chance)

The warm and moist weather setup remains for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Winds will remain out of the south, pumping in gulf moisture. Temperatures will remain above average and warm. These factors along with an approaching storm system, gives us an environment with severe potential. As a cold front passes through late Wednesday and into early Thursday, our severe threat will diminish.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook

Monday: Scattered non-severe showers and a few thunderstorms look possible for most of the area on Monday. Severe potential increase as you move northwest. Portions of our area are included in the Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) and the Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5)/ All severe weather hazards remain possible, but the threat should remain isolated. Maybe an isolated tornado. We will keep you updated.

Storm Prediction Center Day 4 Outlook

Tuesday: The greatest severe threat from Tuesday into early Wednesday lies for areas to our northwest, outside of the Arklamiss. Regardless, severe potential remains with the warm and moist conditions. All severe weather hazards remain possible, including potential for a tornado. Activity looks to be spread throughout the day on Tuesday.

Storm Prediction Center Day 5 Outlook

Wednesday: Confidence for severe potential on Wednesday has grown through the day. With the persistent warm and moist weather regime still in play, and the approach of a cold front, severe weather potential remains for Wednesday. As of now, the greatest threat seems to be for Wednesday into Wednesday evening, at least as of now.

Yet again, all severe weather hazards will remain possible. The overall wind setup, along with a few other factors, allow for the potential for surface based storms on Wednesday. Meaning the damaging wind and tornado threats remain. Large hail also remains possible. Other details are still somewhat uncertain. Expect updates through the rest of the weekend and into next week.