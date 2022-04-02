West Monroe, LA – (04/02/22)

Skies stay clear overnight as lows fall to the mid and upper 40s. Winds staying light and out of the northeast. Sunshine returns for tomorrow as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Winds will shift from out of the east to out of the south through Sunday and into Monday. Gulf moisture fills back in as skies stay partly cloudy through Monday afternoon and early evening.

Thunderstorms return, some potentially severe, late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Clearing through Tuesday morning and afternoon. Some wrap-around moisture could allow for shower chances and cloud cover to persist into the day.

A cold front looks to push through during Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.

Severe Weather Potential – Late Monday night, early Tuesday

Potential Hazards

Our area is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5). As of this time, all severe weather hazards are possible, including an isolated tornado. More details to come tomorrow.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook

Potential Timing

Severe weather potential returns overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. As of right now, timing favors midnight on Monday to before sunrise on Tuesday. This timing does us some favors. Activity pushes in during the “more stable” time of day.







