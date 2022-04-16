West Monroe, LA – (04/16/22)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms through most of the day. Could run into some more thunderstorm activity overnight, should remain relatively scattered. Lows temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s, soupy moisture keeps us warm.

Scattered showers and storms will likely continue overnight and into Sunday morning. It is all dependent on the a boundary and low pressure we have at the surface. As the low pressure moves east through the day, shower and storm activity will remain. The best chances for rain will most likely be as a cold front passes in the afternoon. High temperatures will vary on location and rain timing, highs are expected generally in the mid to upper 70s.

There is an isolated severe weather threat for tomorrow. A level 2, slight risk, is over most of the ArkLaMiss. The main threats remain large hail and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After all, it is April in the ArkLaMiss. As of this point, we are looking to see the rain exit sometime Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday should see nice overall conditions with some decent sunshine.

Have a happy Easter!