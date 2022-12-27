WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss with plenty of sunshine to go around and cool temperatures expected.

Today, daytime highs are only expected to reach the mid-40s with a light breeze that could make it feel a bit cooler outside so I recommend a coat or jacket outdoors. The chance for rain is obviously at zero, with the lack of clouds and moisture in the atmosphere it’s not likely that we will see any.

For tonight, overnight lows fall again below freezing, into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you take care of your 4 P’s: plants, pets, pipes, and people. No rain tonight, so it should stay fairly quiet.