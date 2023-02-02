WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold and raining here in the ArkLaMiss, it seems like a good day to stay home on the couch.

Today, daytime highs will only reach into the lower 40s. Breezy conditions will ramp up over the course of the day into the evening with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph. Rain will continue over the course of the day as well.

Tonight, low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s again for another chilly night. The good news is that tonight will be slightly warmer than the last night. The rain should wrap things up around 9-10 pm.