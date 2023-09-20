WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day out ahead of shower and t-storms that will be ongoing in Texas and Oklahoma. Storms and stray showers cannot be ruled out for the ArkLaMiss but most places may just receive trace amounts of rainfall. Clouds will stick around to close the week.

A few disturbances in the upper atmosphere and moisture content increasing will allow for showers and t-storms to be possible Friday. More storms will be possible next week with our next system, and temperatures will slightly cool to the mid and upper 80’s as we kick off the fall season.