WEST MONROE, La. — (10/19/2022) Many locations woke up to freezing temperatures and record lows on Wednesday morning. Another very chilly night is expected going into Thursday, but temperatures climb rapidly for the second half of the week.

High pressure continues to filter cool, dry air into the central United States. As surface high pressure shifts eastward, winds will quickly swing back around to the south and southwest. A tighter pressure gradient will strengthen those winds as we move through the weekend.

A new cold front is slated to move into the ArkLaMiss early next week. Showers and storms are likely, although any severe weather threats are uncertain at this point. Cooler, drier air is likely behind the front… but, again, it’s too early to speculate on specifics.

Overall, prolonged dry conditions continue across the region… leading to an increased fire risk until widespread, significant rain returns to the area.