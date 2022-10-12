WEST MONROE, La. — (10/12/2022) A cold front finally brings legitimate rain chances back to the ArkLaMiss later today. Unfortunately, that also brings an isolated severe weather threat back to the region as well.

The prolonged, dry conditions have left much of the southern United States rain-starved in the middle of October. While this front and some upper-level pattern changes are an encouraging start, this won’t be a drought-busting rain. Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop along a cold front as it moves through the area this evening. In our area, we’re expecting to catch the tail-end of any development, leaving rain chances scattered in our area.

An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. This is only expected with the strongest of storms as they move in this evening. All modes of severe weather, including a non-zero tornado threat, could materialize… but, again, this threat is likely short-lived in our area.

Skies will clear quickly through the day tomorrow, with warm temperatures through the second half of the week. A new front is likely to bring even cooler air into the region early next week, with showers possible again on Sunday and Monday.