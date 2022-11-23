WEST MONROE, La. — (11/23/2022) Warmer conditions expected across the ArkLaMiss today, with a general uptick in cloud cover ahead of a rainy Thanksgiving Day for much of the southern United States.

A strong upper-level storm system moving through the West will stir up deep amounts of moisture across the southern United States through the day on Thursday. Expect an increase in clouds across the region through the day, with highs approaching 70°.

Scattered showers will return in the western counties/parishes as early as this evening. Rain totals at the onset should be light, with heavier rain holding off until later in the day Thursday. Widespread rain, some heavy at times, will move in Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms can’t be ruled out, but the severe weather risk should remain low.

Heavy rainfall looks to be the primary concern for most of the area. Rain totals in the 1-3″ appear likely, with isolated amounts over 4″ possible across the area. Isolated street/flash flooding will be possible late Thursday into early Friday.

Baron 3k Model Rainfall Forecast [This is a computer model simulation. Actual forecasts may vary significantly.]

Scattered showers are likely to linger through the day on Friday, and could also continue into Saturday. Forecast confidence on the evolution of this storm system remains low. In fact, there could be another window of possible storms late Friday into early Saturday. That scenario remains uncertain, but will be monitored.

Expect widespread rain to lead to slower than normal travel conditions across much of the immediate area for Thursday and Friday. Skies will clear by Sunday, leading to a quiet start to next week. However, another cold front could bring storms back into the forecast by next Tuesday/Wednesday.