WEST MONROE, La. — (11/16/2022) In general, the cool, dry conditions are likely to continue across the ArkLaMiss for the rest of the week. Temperatures are likely to stay below normal through the weekend and into the early half of Thanksgiving week.

Areas of frost and freezing overnight temperatures are the biggest hazards we will likely face over the next week. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside during the overnight as hours. Some locations could see the upper 20s.

The upper level pattern continues to usher cool, dry air into the region over the next week. A subtle shift toward slightly warmer air is possible by the middle of next week, but any trends toward rainfall are still quite limited.