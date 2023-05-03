WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After two days of stable, calm, and sunny days; we’ll see a similar day yet again across the ArkLaMiss Wednesday. The atmospheric treat comes alongside what is beginning a long stretch of warmer temperatures across the country. High pressure to our northwest will continue providing stability for the next two days before moving out to the east. Rainfall chances remain minimal Wednesday and Thursday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen