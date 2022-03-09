West Monroe, LA – (03/09/22)

Temperatures starting out this morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds to start the day with some clearing as we move into the afternoon. The sun could find its way through the clouds at times and allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 50s.

As skies clear overnight, it will allow low temperatures to drop back into the 30s. Sunny skies to win over for Thursday as high temperatures climb to the mid and upper 60s.

Another cold front pushes through on Friday and will bring clouds and rain back to the forecast. Temperatures will be much cooler to start the weekend.