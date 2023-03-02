WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a noisy night in south/central Arkansas, skies will once again rumble to life throughout Thursday and even into early Friday morning. Several atmospheric changes and parameters are in place which could instigate or allow for all modes of severe weather. However, there are a few things that may work in our favor.

Today, the morning hours will begin with light to moderate showers for south Arkansas and some variable moisture for north-central Louisiana. As we catch the warm front moving northward, that will place the ArkLaMiss in a warm sector into the mid and late afternoon. The strong cold front well out to our west will begin provoking stronger storms for Texas around the mid-day. The initial structure of these storms appears to trend more in the linear direction, and if this is the case, damaging straight line wind would be at the forefront of weather concerns.

Tonight, after midnight a strong cold front arrives in the ArkLaMiss and could take advantage of our atmosphere. The atmosphere I’m referring to is the destabilizing warm sector with increasing warm southerly winds. However, warm air aloft may inhibit the development of storms on a widespread scale. If, what we call the “cap” was to be broken, the volatile air at the surface would be freed to rise not only more rapidly, but further into the atmosphere.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen