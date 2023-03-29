WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you were liked the atmospheric conditions for the ArkLaMiss yesterday, then you’ll love what our Wednesday is heading towards.

Today, overnight cloud cover has built over the region and will do its’ best to hang around, but high pressure to our northwest; currently sitting near northwestern Arkansas; will help quickly turn our day around. Rainfall and mild thunderstorms have been moving through southern Louisiana over the past few hours but our viewing area should remain dry today. The high pressure center to our north will take a southeasterly track in it’s movement over the next 24 hours. That track will bring it closer to southern Arkansas and North-Central Louisiana this afternoon, providing us with a stable atmosphere, mostly clear skies, and widespread sunshine.

Tomorrow, as the high pressure circulation moves to the southeast, it will draw a good portion of our dry air with it, as this happens; winds here will shift to the southeast. With the return of southerly winds comes the return of warm, humid, moist air. This air will assist in a quick building of clouds overnight into Thursday and also help to keep skies cloudy throughout the day.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be kind to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen