WEST MONROE, La. — (1/4/2023) Much quieter conditions return to the ArkLaMiss after several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms and several inches of heavy rainfall. Temperatures will drop back off into the 60s for highs through most of the rest of the week.

Our cold front was very sluggish to leave the ArkLaMiss late yesterday. Isolated severe storms continued yesterday evening into our southern parishes, finally exiting during the late evening hours. Westerly winds will continue to usher in slightly cooler, drier air for the next few days.

A deepening storm system will likely bring showers back into the forecast as early as Saturday afternoon. As the system gets better organized, rain chances become a little more widespread for Sunday.

Skies clear for early next week. Most locations will see temperatures stay close to normal for this time of year.