WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This is a day to monitor across the region as a plethora of atmospheric driven phenomenon are possible. Specifically, a cold front and low pressure will rake across the south and southeast; increasing storm chances through the evening and overnight.

Today, Low pressure looks to slide more north and northeasterly, and as it does so, the trailing cold front will be drawn more linear heading into the evening and overnight hours. Initially, cloud cover will continue building through the morning as winds lightly blow from the southeast. As late morning and early afternoon approach, winds will shift to more southerly and southwesterly; and some light and variable showers can’t be ruled out.

Tonight, following the afternoon potential for thunderstorms, until the cold front clears our area, we’ll be monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. Not only do we already have warm and moist air sitting over us now, but we also have a southerly flow which is transporting more warm and moist air from the gulf to us ahead of the looming cold front. At this time the occurrence of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rainfall cannot be completely ruled out

This Week, great news is that rainfall should be out of here by mid-day Thursday, as clouds begin dissipating into Thursday as well. The rest of our workweek looks dry and calm as temperatures drop following the passage of a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

ArkLaMiss residents should have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts on Wednesday, and be ready to act if warnings are issued for your area.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen