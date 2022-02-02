West Monroe, LA – (02/02/22)

Most waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Plenty of cloud cover to go around through the day. Shower chances do remain for the afternoon hours, but better chances for rain are for this evening and through Thursday. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

The rain chances ramp up into the overnight tonight. Some heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms could develop later on this evening. Showers will be seen by the vast majority of the Arklamiss through Thursday.

The forecast also calls for light freezing rain and sleet for portions of the southern Arkansas and far north Louisiana. Freezing rain totals should remain below a quarter of an inch in south Arkansas and below a tenth of an inch in extreme north central Louisiana.

Here is a look at the winter weather advisories currently issued as of 10am, February 2nd.

Winter weather advisories are issued when forecasted snow, sleet, or freezing rain, could impact travel and create hazardous road conditions. Slippery and slick road conditions could be possible, be safe and drive slow.