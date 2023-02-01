WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you’ve taken a glance at the seven day forecast, chances are you might have the tendency to skip over Wednesday and Thursday. Indeed, the end of our week should be more sunny and dry; but the next two days are worth giving notice.

Today, After a slight break from moisture during the early to mid-morning; bands of moisture that were on an initial more northeasterly track, shifted slightly; which is sending more bands of rain towards southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana. As was the case throughout the morning, all areas in southern Arkansas, aside from Texarkana, are still showing temperature readings below freezing. Several areas in northern Louisiana, like Ruston, are still sitting directly at the freezing point of 32 degrees. While it’s uncertain what temperatures will do this afternoon in response to widespread moisture, should they drop much further; more areas aside from those near and north of I-20 will be at risk of accumulating freezing rain. This afternoon and evening we’ll continue to monitor heavy rainfall continuing into the region.

Tonight, temperature lows should remain slightly warm enough south of the I-20 corridor to fend off any large concerns for ice accumulation. Areas in southern Arkansas will be the areas to watch with what are looking like temperature lows that will be hovering at or just below the freezing point. Should afternoon temperatures take a lower response to the rainfall than initially expected, we could all see the threat for freezing rain accumulation increase into the overnight hours.

This Week, it’s a pleasure to finally say that Thursday afternoon will start our trend back to a forecast many of you have been wishing for. Rain should begin winding down and cloud cover will start the process of dissipating late into the evening. Friday begins a string of days for us which see minimal rain chances, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies; and a warming trend during the daytime hours.

As always, a cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

– Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen