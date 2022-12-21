WEST MONROE, La. — (12/21/2022) Clouds will increase across the ArkLaMiss today, but overall… Wednesday will probably be the nicest day of the week. A strong, Arctic cold front will advance through the region on Thursday.

Expect temperatures to top out in the 50s today, staying steady in the 40s tonight into early Thursday. Our cold front is slated to move through the ArkLaMiss early Thursday afternoon, leading to a dramatic plunge in temperatures. Most locations will see lows in the mid teens to start Friday morning, with wind chill values in the single digits. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Watches have been issued for the potential of seeing sub-zero wind chill values.

Most locations will stay below freezing through early Saturday afternoon, only spending a few hours above freezing for Christmas Eve. A slow thaw is expected for Sunday, carrying into early next week.

ArkLaMiss residents should finish all winter weather/cold air preparations by noon Thursday (at the latest). Ensure that all outdoor faucets are covered, heat sources are in proper working order, and interior pipes/faucets have been prepared.