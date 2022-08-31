West Monroe, LA – (08/31/22)

Most will see the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon as skies remain partly cloudy. Some cloud see clear skies by the late afternoon and evening. Rain looks to set up shower along our southwestern parishes through the late afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%, but you could run into a spotty shower or storm.

Lows will fall to the lower 70s tonight, some potentially seeing the upper 60s. Rain is limited through the afternoon, but we still have some rain chance.

Friday’s rain chances are still somewhat uncertain, but it holds a decent shot at seeing rainfall. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs.