WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Our string of cloudy and below average temperatures continues into Wednesday. Though temperatures will be technically below average, that doesn’t mean we’ll be uncomfortable across the ArkLaMiss.

Today

Early morning showers and storms have already fired up across southern Arkansas, which should make for a decently slick morning commute. Isolated light to moderate showers are also expected across north-central Louisiana this morning. I’m hoping to see a slight breakage in cloud cover and moisture through the early afternoon hours, which would provide us bits and pieces of sunshine; but that isn’t guaranteed. During the evening and overnight into Thursday morning, the potential does remain for damaging winds and hail. Other modes of severe weather development do remain much lower, but I’d still recommend having multiple ways to get warned in case an increase in our atmospheric volatility occurs.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.