WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric changes are in progress across the central United States, fueled by several large atmospheric changes happening to our west. Multiple systems will move through over the next 24-48 hours, with an increased severe weather chance from the latter system.

Today, a large ridge has been digging down over the western United States for the past few days, as it continues to do so it will eject eastward today, helping to push a cold front towards the southern United States. Clouds will starts increasing throughout our Tuesday morning, as wind speeds increase throughout the midday with the arrival of the cold front. Proceeding the passage of the cold front widespread light to moderate rain is possible across north-central Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

Tonight/Tomorrow, rainfall should break off into the late evening and overnight as the first of our two cold fronts this week continues moving past our area and out to the east. Though the first systems should provoke bouts of rainfall and wind, it is still relatively weak in nature and temperatures won’t be affected much by this. The second front which will move in late Wednesday night into the early Thursday hours, will be a stronger cold front pushed by another upper level low out to our west. Conditions across the southeast will be above average temperature wise as well as humid, so that provides an opportunity for strong to severe storms here at home. Strong damaging winds will be likely while accompanied by the potential for some isolated tornadoes.

ArkLaMiss residents should have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts on Wednesday, and be ready to act if warnings are issued for your area.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.