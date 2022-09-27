WEST MONROE, La. — (9/27/2022) High pressure and low humidity have brought a truly Fall-like environment to much of the ArkLaMiss. Expect that trend to continue over the coming days, with a reinforcing shot of dry air later this week.

Most locations will continue to see daytime highs in the 80s through the rest of the week. Morning lows are likely to stay in the 50s, with some upper 40s possible across southern Arkansas. No rain chances are expected. As dry air, low humidity, and low soil moisture continue with the lack of rainfall in the last few weeks, some areas will see an increased fire weather risk. Outdoor burning is discouraged over the next few days.

Cooler, drier air punches back in for Thursday and Friday, but a general warming trend is expected after that… pushing highs back into the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.