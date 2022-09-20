WEST MONROE, La. — (9/20/2022) A stout ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather forecast across much of the central and southern United States this week. While a series of weak fronts should help us out this weekend, temperatures will approach record highs over the next few afternoons.

High temperatures will approach record highs through Thursday, with many locations approaching 100°. A weak cold front should bring some slight relief on Friday, but no rain is expected. Behind that front, temperatures are likely to stay above normal.

Rain chances will stay thin until another cold front arrives in the area on Sunday. A thin band of showers and storms will be possible along the boundary, with temperatures taking a bigger dip for early next week.