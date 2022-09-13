WEST MONROE, La. — (9/13/2022) Sun-filled skies will continue to blanket the ArkLaMiss over the coming days as high pressure continues to maintain a stronghold across the region. Temperatures will start climbing as high pressure strengthens aloft later this week.

Northerly and northeasterly winds will begin to gradually shift today, and that should start the warming trend… with many locations returning to the upper 80s to near 90°.

High pressure aloft will bring above average temperatures back to much of the central and southern United States for the second half of the week, and the warmer conditions are likely to extend through the weekend and into the first part of next week.

While cloud cover will increase this weekend, the rain chances will stay limited. Humidity values will start to climb, but rainfall stays out of the forecast over the next week to week and a half.