WEST MONROE, La. — (10/18/2022) High pressure continues to bring the coolest air of the season into the region, and freeze warnings are in effect across the entire ArkLaMiss tonight.

Behind our early week front, northerly winds continue to usher in cool, dry air to the area. With breezy northerly winds, low humidity, and the prolonged dry conditions in place, there will be an increased fire weather risk. Residents are urged to follow all burning restrictions that are in place.

Widespread frost is likely across the region tonight, and a light freeze is possible. Temperatures should drop to near the freezing mark overnight, with more frost likely on Thursday morning. Gardeners/planters are urged to plan accordingly.

Skies will remain clear through the second half of the week, but strong southerly winds are likely to accelerate a warming trend for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are likely to return to the mid 80s ahead of another cold front early next week.