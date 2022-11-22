WEST MONROE, La. — (11/22/2022) Expect some sunshine to return to the ArkLaMiss today, with most locations seeing highs return to the 60s through the day. However, widespread rain threatens to dampen a lot of Thanksgiving plans.

A general warming trend is likely to continue through Wednesday, although clouds should be on a stark increase through the course of the day. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s.

A developing upper-level storm system is expected to send widespread rain into the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. As the upper low cuts off through the day on Thursday, deep amounts of moisture will be funneled into the southern United States. While the severe threat appears low, widespread rain appears likely. Some areas could see between 2-4″ of rain, with isolated higher totals.

Showers are likely to linger through the day on Friday, becoming more scattered later in the day. Clouds will slowly clear through the upcoming weekend, with highs returning to the mid 60s by Sunday.