WEST MONROE, La. — (11/15/2022) Some pesky, low clouds and patchy drizzle continue across the ArkLaMiss this morning, but skies should gradually clear as we work through the day. Expect temperatures to remain below normal through the rest of the week.

Temperatures should climb into the low 50s this afternoon, assuming the clouds clear out by early afternoon. Most locations will see a reinforcing shot of cooler air later this week, but it doesn’t cause any drastic fluctuations in temperatures. Expect most spots to flirt with the freezing mark for morning lows through the second half of the week.

Rain chances stay limited through the upcoming weekend.