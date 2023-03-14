WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday was an excellent and much welcomed start to the workweek. Atmospheric conditions across the region will be another treat into Tuesday.

Today, high pressure situated to our northeast will continue to provide stability to our atmosphere. Overnight, due to the lack of clouds, temperature lows have been able to fall down into the upper 30s southern Arkansas and low 60s for North-Central Louisiana. Temperatures should top out in the low 60s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies continuing.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.