WEST MONROE, La. — (1/10/2023) Clouds are increasing across the ArkLaMiss this morning, leading to a warming trend over the coming days ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area early Thursday morning. Generally, temperatures will trend above normal over the next several days.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies return to the area on the back of stronger southerly winds as we move through Tuesday. Most locations will see highs return to the mid 60s through the day. Overcast skies will linger overnight into Wednesday, with some clearing later in the day, ahead of a cold front early Thursday.

Rain coverage with Thursday’s front appears limited, but some scattered showers and storms should be expected. Much of the ArkLaMiss is also outlooked for the potential for strong to severe storms. While this threat likely will stay isolated, some damaging wind gusts will be possible with the most organized activity. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

Skies will clear for the second half of the week. Temperatures are likely to fall back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows, with the warming trend picking back up by Sunday.

Another cold front could bring rain chances back in early next week.