WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The early week passage of a weak cold front is being followed by a pristine and mostly clear day across the region. However, our beautiful much welcomed day will be followed by two days of atmospheric turbulence and severe weather potential.

Today, the day will start with clear skies and calm winds region wide, the lack in cloud cover will allow temperatures to warm to or above yesterday’s temperature highs, into the low or mid 80s. Mostly sunny to clear skies will continue through the afternoon before winds increase and shift to the southwest into the late afternoon and evening. Cloud cover will begin building during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Tonight, winds shift from not only calm but also increase and will directionally shift to south and southwesterly. As they do so, this will further help increase and build cloud cover overnight and into the day tomorrow.

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

As covered in today’s full forecast, the potential exists for severe weather cranking up during the afternoon hours Wednesday, and continuing into the late day as well. Though most days are concerning, Thursday comes with the ArkLaMiss placed in a level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible, so I can’t stress enough; please ensure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings. ESPECIALLY at night. I, along with Jarod, Walker, and Alex will continue to monitor and update you on severe weather development throughout the next few days.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen