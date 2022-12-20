WEST MONROE, La. — (12/20/2022) An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf continues to drive light rain and showers across the ArkLaMiss this morning. While the rain wraps up, the clouds will remain through the day, ahead of much colder air later this week.

Showers will exit from west to east as we continue through the morning hours, but the clouds won’t budge much. Some limited clearing is expected tonight into early Wednesday, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong, Arctic cold front will accelerate through the region on Thursday. Temperatures will plummet quickly, with most locations dropping below freezing by sunset on Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits in many locations on Friday morning, with actual air temperatures falling into the teens.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a slow thaw expected early next week. Highs will climb back into the 40s by Monday.

Most ArkLaMiss residents should prepare for extended time below freezing late this week. Cold weather preparations need to be finished by Thursday afternoon. Residents are urged to finish these preps early, especially if you plan on leaving your home for Christmas travel.