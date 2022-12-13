WEST MONROE, La. — (12/13/2022) A powerful storm system will send a cold front through the ArkLaMiss today, bringing severe weather potential back to much of the southern United States. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms later today into tonight.

Strong winds aloft will make for a breezy day, funneling warm, humid air northward from the Gulf ahead of today’s advancing cold front. By early afternoon, isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop across the ArkLaTex, spreading eastward through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be strong, possibly severe. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats.

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Tuesday-6am Wednesday [Storm Prediction Center]

Storms will continue eastward through the early part of the night, with the severe weather threat ending early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning along the Mississippi Valley. Much cooler air will filter into the region for the rest of the week, with highs falling into the 50s for the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will re-visit the mid 30s.

All residents are urged to review their severe weather plan today. Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, and be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued for your area.