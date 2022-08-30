West Monroe, LA – (08/30/22)

Another quiet start to the day is expected as most wake up to temperatures in the middle 70s. A few isolated to scattered shower and storms are possible this afternoon, but most likely don’t see rain. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s.

With a weak frontal boundary passing overnight, there is a small chance for overnight rain. Temperatures fall to the lower and middle 70s.

Rain stays limited through the second half of the work week, although we could see some isolated activity. With the sea breeze winning over, rain returns this weekend.