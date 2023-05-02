WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monday provided us an atmospheric treat as widespread sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and blue skies were present. It’s a pleasure to say similar weather conditions will be back again on Tuesday.

Today, the morning hours will kick off alongside partly cloudy skies and decently chilly morning temperatures into the low 50s. Sunshine will continue through the morning hours and also into the afternoon; with a strong possibility for skies to be clear. Our favorable pattern should continue into Wednesday as well; aside from late afternoon and evening clouds which will build.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen