WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday rolls into this week alongside temperatures that feel almost copied and pasted from yesterday. The most notable difference today will be in the skies. We’ll transition from partly cloudy skies Monday to overcast and gray skies across the region. What’s a large plus for the ArkLaMiss is that rain and storm chances have moved more so into Wednesday and Thursday, and because of that, Tuesday should be mostly free of any heavy showers across the viewing area.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.