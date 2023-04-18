WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The first half of Tuesday will be favorable as well as calm, very similar in atmospheric setup to Monday.

Today

Temperatures today are expected in the upper 70s, with the lower 80s possible for areas across the ArkLaMiss. By the afternoon hours, cloud cover will be drawn in as the high pressure pulls more easterly. This will result in clouds being mostly cloudy to overcast during a portion of the afternoon.

Tonight

Lows will bottom out into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight, with a clearing of cloud cover taking precedence through the late night-early morning hours. Some southwestern areas in our viewing area may see lingering cloud cover throughout the evening depending on the speed and track of the exiting high pressure.

End of the Week

Your local meteorologists are continuing to evaluate and monitor severe storm potential for the end of this week, Thursday and into Friday. Specific details on this potential are limited due to the event being a few days out; but strong to severe thunderstorm potential will be monitored over the next few days.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.