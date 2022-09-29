WEST MONROE, La. — (9/29/2022) A reinforcing cool, dry air mass is likely to keep conditions quiet across the area through the upcoming weekend, as rain chances remain thin across the ArkLaMiss over the next two weeks. The lack of rainfall is becoming problematic again for many locations.

High pressure over the Great Lakes is working with Ian’s circulation to our southeast to bring breezy northeasterly winds back into the region through the course of the day. Fire danger will be increased, and residents are encouraged to heed burn bans where they are issued.

In general, the next two weeks does not advertise any rainfall. The prolonged dry conditions are likely to persist through the middle of the month of October.