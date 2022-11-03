WEST MONROE, La. — (11/3/2022) Building high pressure aloft will keep temperatures above normal for the next few afternoons, but a cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss early this weekend.

Overall, a pleasant Thursday expected, with temperatures climbing into the 80s… well above normal for this time of year. Cloud cover should thin a bit this afternoon, but increasing quickly as we move into Friday morning.

A strong, upper-level disturbance and its accompanying cold front will accelerate through the southern United States starting Friday afternoon. While timing of this storm system is still problematic, we do expect showers and storms as early as Friday night… moving eastward through the region into Saturday morning.

Day 2 Convective Outlook, valid 7a Friday-7a Saturday [Storm Prediction Center]

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible within a broken line of storms that is likely to develop along the front. Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. The greatest chances for severe weather will remain across the western counties/parishes, as ingredients for severe weather become more limited as we move through early Saturday morning. Residents are urged to stay weather aware through sunrise on Saturday.

The cold front stalls to our southeast, allowing for a quick warm up early next week. Daytime highs are expected to stay above normal through much of next week.