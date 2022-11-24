WEST MONROE, La. — (11/24/2022) Widespread rain will move in steadily across the ArkLaMiss for Thanksgiving Day, part of a slow-moving, upper level storm system that will clearly impact any late week travel. Showers will linger through the early half of the weekend.

A deep trough of low pressure is in the process of cutting off from the main upper level flow this morning across the southwestern United States, funneling deep amounts of moisture into the southern U.S. While showers are ongoing this morning, widespread rain… perhaps heavy, at times… will overtake the area through the afternoon and evening. A few storms can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.

Most of the ArkLaMiss should see a break from the rainfall on Friday, as the upper low stalls to our west. As the upper low exits on Saturday, another round of rain will blanket the region. A few storms will be possible then, as well.

Skies will clear for a brief period on Sunday and Monday, but a new cold front enters the area for late Tuesday/early Wednesday. That front could bring storms, possibly a severe threat, back to the area.