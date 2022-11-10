WEST MONROE, La. — (11/10/2022) Sunshine wins over across the ArkLaMiss today, but a strong cold front brings dramatic changes to the area as we approach the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies through the day on Thursday, afternoon highs will return to the mid 70s. Cool, dry conditions will continue through the night ahead of a cold front early Friday.

The frontal boundary will advance through the region early Friday, but the colder air should lag behind somewhat. Daytime highs will still reach the 60s and 70s early, but expect temperatures to fall through most of the afternoon and evening. Clouds and rain are likely to increase behind the front. Scattered showers can be expected, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, as temperatures continue to fall on Friday.

Much cooler air continues to move in through the remainder of the weekend. A new storm system will bring a renewed chance of showers through the day on Monday.